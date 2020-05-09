SingPost delivers net profit of S$7.2m for Q4; no need for capital calls

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
SINGAPORE Post has not been spared the onslaught of the novel coronavirus pandemic as its international post and parcel business was impacted in the fourth quarter.
Paul Coutts, SingPost's group chief executive, said in a statement on the mainboard-listed company's...
