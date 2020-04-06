You are here

SingPost to continue nationwide deliveries; select post offices to remain open from April 7

Mon, Apr 06, 2020 - 11:57 AM
Mail delivery will proceed as per normal across Singapore, though SingPost will only operate 24 out of its 56 post offices from April 7 to May 4, in line with the government's recommendation to minimise the number of employees working onsite.
MAIL delivery will proceed as per normal across Singapore, though SingPost will only operate 24 out of its 56 post offices from April 7 to May 4, in line with the government's recommendation to minimise the number of employees working onsite.  

"All services, including postal services, bill payments, banking and government services, will continue to be offered at these post offices during this period of time," the mainboard-listed postal service provider said in a statement on Monday. 

Outlets that remain open include Ang Mo Kio Central, Bedok Central, Chinatown, Jurong East, Tampines Central and Sengkang Central. 

The remaining 32 outlets will be closed during the Republic's "circuit-breaker" period and staff members will be redeployed, SingPost noted. 

Between April 7 and May 4, SingPost will also make some service adjustments to protect the health and safety of customers and employees, it said. 

Small items that can fit into the letterbox, including those with tracking capabilities such as Registered Service items, will now be sent directly to the letterbox. If the item is too large to be delivered to the letterbox, SingPost will deliver it to the customer's door with minimum contact with the recipient.

Since March, SingPost has also introduced contactless delivery options for items that require signature receipts, including obtaining pre-authorisation to leave the items at the door, or for staff to sign on behalf of the recipient.

Businesses that are open during this period of time will continue to receive their mail normally. 

As for businesses that are closed, all mail, including items with tracking capabilities will be sent to their letterbox. "As businesses tend to have larger volumes of mail, we encourage all businesses to ensure that their letterbox is cleared regularly so that mail can be delivered," the company said. 

Separately, SingPost also noted that while nationwide deliveries will carry on, there may be some delays. This comes after two more employees at its mail processing facility were tested positive for Covid-19 last week, bringing the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases at SingPost to eight.

As at 11.50am on Monday, SingPost shares were trading at 63.5 Singapore cents, up one cent or 1.6 per cent.

 

