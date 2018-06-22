You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Singtel continues digital transformation with focus on cybersecurity, digital marketing

Fri, Jun 22, 2018 - 11:47 AM
UPDATED Fri, Jun 22, 2018 - 1:14 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

BP_Singtel_220618_41.jpg
Singtel's push into the digital realm continues to see "considerable progress" as it gears up against cyber threats, expands its digital marketing strategy and strengthens its core telecoms business in a "challenging" operating landscape.
PHOTO: REUTERS

SINGTEL'S push into the digital realm continues to see "considerable progress" as it gears up against cyber threats, expands its digital marketing strategy and strengthens its core telecoms business in a "challenging" operating landscape.

In its latest annual report, Singtel said that digital and information and communications technology (ICT) businesses now contribute to some 24 per cent of group revenue, with cyber revenues amounting to more than S$530 million.

Singtel is continuing to build out its new digital businesses of cybersecurity and digital marketing, and its core consumer businesses across Singapore and Australia have done well, group chief executive Chua Sock Koong said in the report.

The telco now has 10 "advanced security operations centres" across Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas and some 2,000 cyber security professionals working under its global cyber security unit.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Ms Chua highlighted that Singtel has also integrated its cybersecurity assets into a single unit to better secure against cyber threats and has partnered with SoftBank, Telefónica and Etisalat to create the Global Telco Security Alliance, which offers companies access to a range of cyber security services.

She noted, however, that "high quality mobile and broadband, compelling content and competitive pricing" will continue to remain at the heart of Singtel's value proposition.

In India, Ms Chua added associate company Bharti Airtel has been feeling the heat from "an aggressive new operator" which had caused market disruption and price erosion, in a possible reference to Reliance Industries' Jio, whose bold marketing moves forced market rivals to lower consumer costs.

Despite the tough competition, she believes "fair regulatory policies and sector consolidation should lead to a more stable market structure in the mid term".

In Australia, Singtel put A$1 billion (S$1 billion) towards improving and expanding mobile coverage in rural and regional parts of the country. Australian subsidiary Optus also launched 5G trials at the recent Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.

The group's investment in marketing technology company Amobee is also paying off, crossing S$1.1 billion in revenue as Ebitda turned positive for the first time, added Ms Chua.

Ms Chua earned S$6.11 million in fiscal 2018 with S$5.94 million paid out, comprising her fixed salary, variable bonuses, benefits and contributions to CPF, the national retirement savings scheme. The total remuneration was a slight decline from the S$6.56 million that was earned in 2017, for which S$5.89 million was paid out.

In his message to shareholders, chairman Simon Israel said that Singtel's push in digitalising the core of its operations by incorporating data analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence has provided critical insight and helped position the group for the Internet of Things era.

Over 3 million – or some 20 per cent of customers in Singapore and Australia – routinely use the My Singtel and My Optus apps to buy roaming packages, subscribe to value-added services and pay bills, Singtel said.

It also highlighted that nearly 20 per cent of all sales transactions in Singapore are now done online.

The group also aims to reduce absolute direct and indirect carbon emissions in its Singapore and Australia operations by 42 per cent and third-party emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180622_YOMARINA21_3478184.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Real Estate

Marina One Residences launching tower at average S$2,700-S$2,800 psf

ST_20180622_VNMOBIL_4078581.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Energy & Commodities

ExxonMobil starts up world's largest resin plant

BT_20180622_NCGYM22A_3478094.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Consumer

UFC Gym to open 15 outlets in Singapore over next decade

Most Read

1 Temasek-linked firms lift dividends 40% to record S$9.3 billion
2 Court gives Hyflux 6-month break from creditors; company in talks for S$200m rescue financing
3 S$5m value in PropNex prospectus for agents' transfer causing a stir
4 Noble shares soar as firm secures Goldilocks' backing for sweetened restructuring plan
5 MyRepublic moves into telco space, launching 3 mobile plans for all users
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_STI_220618_49.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Stocks

Singapore, Asian equities extend losses as trade tensions show no sign of abating

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group to get US$100m trade finance facilities from minority shareholders

BP_1MDB_220618_53.jpg
Jun 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia names ex-1MDB investigator as new central bank governor

Jun 22, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Civmec, Singapore Kitchen Equipment, Sunpower

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening