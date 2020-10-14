Sino Grandness director quits over difference in opinion on audit process

MAINBOARD-LISTED Chinese canned vegetable and fruits producer Sino Grandness Food Industry Group's lead independent director has quit over a difference in opinion on the audit process.

In announcing the cessation of Ling Chung Yee as director in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Sino Grandness said it would appoint a local replacement as soon as possible.

This was the fourth cessation of key executive or director at Sino Grandness over the past year.

Mr Ling was appointed to the position last December, and was also the chairman of audit and remuneration committees and a member of nominating committee.

The 43-year-old is also the lead independent director at a few listed companies including Debao Property Development, United Food Holdings and Ley Choon Group Holdings.

Sino Grandness closed flat at two Singapore cents on Wednesday.