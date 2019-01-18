You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SK Jewellery plans to accept cryptocurrency retail payments

Fri, Jan 18, 2019 - 8:47 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

SK Jewellery Group could accept six different kinds of cryptocurrency at its stores, under a new deal with a point-of-sale system provider, it  announced on Friday evening.

Under a memorandum of understanding with Bizkey Network, the Catalist-listed jeweller will roll out these payment methods across its entire range of stores, it said. It has more than 60 outlets, with brands including Soo Kee Jewellery, SK Jewellery and Love & Co.

Vendor Bizkey was described as "an intelligent blockchain-based payment platform that supports a variety of powerful applications to streamline and re-integrate merchants into the digital era".

Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority records show that Bizkey, which has an office in Republic Plaza, was set up in 2018. It reportedly held a "Token Day" campaign that year with partner retailers - including SK Jewellery - to promote Ethereum, Binance Coin, Aelf and Zilliqa cryptocurrency transactions.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The deal - which will begin with the new SK Gold branch at The Shoppes, Marina Bay Sands - is not expected to have a material impact on the group's net tangible assets or earnings per share for the year to Dec 31, the board said.

Daniel Lim, chief executive of SK Jewellery, said in a statement that the tie-up could bring opportunities to reach out to "a wider pool of customers, namely, the millenials and the more tech-savvy generation".

Meanwhile, Bizkey CEO Ken Huang said that "we seek to reduce possible inefficiencies present in payments and improve our service quality to customers".

SK Jewellery closed up by half a Singapore cent, or 4.76 per cent, to S$0.11, before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Frasers Commercial Trust holds to Q1 DPU of 2.4 S cents

Golden Energy questions proposed Stanmore dividend in takeover tussle

HK court rules against Hoe Leong unit in marine fuel sale case

Challenger enters luxury audio market with ION concept store

China Sky selling investment-holding unit to chairman for S$190,000

Hot stock: Courts Asia shares leap after offer from Nojima

Editor's Choice

file73nw3ze8az61bqgy8ub.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Where's the pound headed? The jury's out for now

file6vqidakqbdgzchxd3i1.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX down a surprise 8.5% in December

file73nxaxy3qtg11ep1wjud.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore asset players find calm in Brexit storm

Most Read

1 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
2 Where's the pound headed? The jury's out for now
3 Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?
4 Google in talks for 400,000 sq ft space at Alexandra Technopark
5 Global rally lifts SGD bond prices to record high
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Surbana Jurong Campus (garden)_Credit Safdie Surbana Jurong.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Real Estate

Surbana Jurong building global headquarters in Jurong Innovation District

doc73otqk0mb8i2kco2e8q_doc73otmlk6qpz1f14suhx.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file72vifz4wf3la2ivsost.jpg
Jan 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Japan retailer Nojima makes offer for Courts Asia at S$0.205 apiece

Jan 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit posts Q4 DPU of 1.005 Singapore cents in first results since VIT merger

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening