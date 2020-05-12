You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SocGen extends one-off payment after investors of SIA shorts protest; SGX opens probe

Tue, May 12, 2020 - 10:21 PM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

Societe Generale (SocGen) is extending a single exceptional payment as a "goodwill gesture" to investors of the 5x Short Singapore Airlines (SIA) daily leverage certificates (DLCs), after some of them protested against what they saw as the lack of timely disclosure and unfair pricing by the investment bank

The Singapore Exchange has said that it has commenced investigations into the matter.

SocGen, the issuer of the certificates, announced on Tuesday that it will pay 30 Singapore cents per certificate. The payment will be made to registered holders of the certificates as of May 11. Mechanics for the payment are being confirmed and registered holders will be notified in due course.

SocGen said: "We emphasise that the goodwill payment amount is not intended to compensate investors for all losses, given the risks investors assumed in purchasing these structured products."

But it added that the payment shows its "recognition of the ongoing importance of making prompt notifications to investors of adjustments and similar important events".

SEE ALSO

SIAEC posts 5.9% rise in Q4 profit; trims final dividend

The payment is not linked to the pricing of the mandatory convertible bond (MCBs) issue by SIA, SocGen said. 

Traders of the certificates had complained last week after SocGen adjusted the pricing of SIA securities lower than what they had expected, by taking into account both SIA's rights issue and mandatory convertible bond issue.

DLCs are instruments that move either up or down based on the price of an underlying asset. A 5x Short DLC will move inversely to the underlying asset price by a factor of five, so a 20 per cent increase in SIA's share price would produce a 100 per cent loss on the 5x Short SIA DLC.

SocGen's move was seen to have sped up the surge in SIA shares on May 6, triggering an "airbag mechanism" which suspended trading in the DLCs. Traders therefore cried foul, saying they would have had more time to react if the higher price was used or if SocGen had made its position clear sooner.

SocGen said on Tuesday that it considers itself to have acted "appropriately and reasonably" in what were, and remain, "complex and exceptional" circumstances.

On Tuesday night, SGX said in a statement: “In respect of the adjustment announcement, our regulatory focus is centred on ensuring timely disclosure. We require that adjustments be announced once it is determined, but in no event later than the market day prior to the effective date. We have commenced investigations into the circumstances leading to SocGen adjustment announcement.”

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Hong Leong Asia to acquire remaining shares in Tasek

UMS announces interim dividend as Q1 net profit rises 53% to S$10.7m

SPH launches Tamil Murasu and The Straits Times news tablet bundle package

Cromwell E-Reit's Q1 operational performance improves due to new acquisitions

Frasers Centrepoint Trust issues S$200m 3-year notes at 3.2%

CDL almost halves sales value, temporarily closes 30% of hotels in Q1

BREAKING NEWS

May 12, 2020 09:56 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open higher, extending rally

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks rose in opening trading Tuesday, as investors continue to bet on a solid economy...

May 12, 2020 09:24 PM
Government & Economy

US core consumer-price index posts record 0.4% monthly decline

[WASHINGTON] A key measure of US consumer prices declined in April by the most on record amid a demand shock as most...

May 12, 2020 07:14 PM
Companies & Markets

Hong Leong Asia to acquire remaining shares in Tasek

HONG Leong Asia, which holds an 88.16 per cent stake in cement maker Tasek through two subsidiaries, is acquiring...

May 12, 2020 07:09 PM
Government & Economy

Wuhan to test entire population after new virus cluster

[WUHAN] Wuhan plans to conduct coronavirus tests on the Chinese city's entire population after new cases emerged for...

May 12, 2020 06:46 PM
Garage

Indonesian coffee chain raises US$109m; Eduardo Saverin to join board

INDONESIAN coffee retail chain Kopi Kenangan has raised US$109 million in a Series B funding led by its existing...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.