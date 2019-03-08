You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Soh Chee Wen co-accused may plead guilty in penny stock case

Fri, Mar 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

man.jpg
The Business Times understands that Goh Hin Calm (pictured), who faces six charges of being an accomplice of Soh Chee Wen and Quah Su-Ling in the alleged manipulation of the stocks of Blumont Group, Asiasons Capital and LionGold Corp, intends to plead guilty.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Singapore

THE trial of the alleged mastermind and his two co-accused charged with rigging the market that led to the "penny stock crash" in 2013 may not start on Monday as scheduled – after one of the accused is believed to have indicated his intention to plead guilty.

The Business

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

Most Read

1 Thinking of flouting rules on hiring foreigners? Watch out
2 PUB issues default notice to Tuaspring over failure to fulfil 'contractual obligations'
3 1-in-4 SGX listed companies in the red; total profits down 19%
4 Diplomatic outbursts mar Xi's plan to raise China on world stage
5 HDB to relax rules on CPF use for purchase of older flats; will take effect in May
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

file735tq07wyvnzl26ob48.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Garage

Is venture money masking an untenable on-demand delivery gig?

BT_20190308_JAMUJI_3717891.jpg
Mar 8, 2019
Consumer

Muji Singapore wants to get bigger; bring in Renovation

Mar 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Wealthy Singaporean women leave financial planning to spouses

Mar 8, 2019
Government & Economy

US household net worth sees biggest fall since crisis: Federal Reserve

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening