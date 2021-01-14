You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH Reit Q1 DPU down 13%; gross revenue up 10.8 per cent

Thu, Jan 14, 2021 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

BT_20210114_WESTFIELD_4406411.jpg
Reit turnover was shored up by South Australia's Westfield Marion, which was acquired in December 2019. Tenant sales at this mall are recovering steadily to near pre-Covid levels, the manager said.
PHOTO: SPH REIT

Singapore

SPH Reit has declared a first-quarter distribution per unit (DPU) of 1.2 Singapore cents, down from 1.38 Singapore cents the year prior.

The lower DPU, down by 13 per cent year on year, was "in line with the gradual Covid-19 recovery in both Singapore and Australia", said the manager in an interim business update on Wednesday.

This came even as gross revenue rose by 10.8 per cent year on year to S$66.6 million, for the three months to Nov 30, 2020.

Reit turnover was shored up by South Australia's Westfield Marion, which was acquired in December 2019, and stable contributions from Figtree Grove in New South Wales.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

On the other hand, the Reit's Singapore assets saw a decline in gross revenue, attributed to rental relief for tenants affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The flagship Paragon contributed S$38.5 million to the top line, down from S$44.2 million before.

Retail activity at Paragon remains affected by Singapore's border restrictions. The Clementi Mall has taken a hit from work-from-home arrangements, the manager said.

Still, it added that footfall and tenant sales across its Singapore shopping centres recovered during the year-end festive period.

Meanwhile, in Australia, tenant sales at both Westfield Marion and Figtree Grove "are recovering steadily to near pre-Covid levels", it noted.

SPH Reit had S$1.3 billion in debt as at Nov 30, 2020, up from S$1.1 billion the year before.

The weighted average term to maturity was 2.7 years.

The manager said that it is refinancing S$215 million in loans maturing by July 2021, while revolving credit facilities of S$225 million remain available and undrawn.

Portfolio occupancy stood at 97.9 per cent as at end-Nov 2020, while weighted average lease expiry by net lettable area was 51/2 years.

The DPU, which includes 0.13 Singapore cent that had been deferred from earlier income under Covid-19 relief measures, will be paid on Feb 26.

The books close on Jan 21.

Units closed at S$0.835, lower by S$0.01 or 1.18 per cent, before the results were released. Singapore Press Holdings, the Reit sponsor, also publishes The Business Times.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Singapore's Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

AEM's bid for CEI cements its M&A strategy to extend industry leadership

Novo Tellus to take controlling stake in Grand Venture Tech via placement, vendor share sale

Companies with better social practices earn higher returns: report

GL posts H1 net loss of US$19.8m on British hotel closures

AmBank, CGS-CIMB 'neutral' on glovemaking sector

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 14, 2021 12:28 AM
Government & Economy

Worker from India with Covid-19 is first dormitory case in Singapore since Dec 15

[SINGAPORE] The lone locally transmitted coronavirus case reported on Wednesday (Jan 13) was from a workers'...

Jan 14, 2021 12:22 AM
Consumer

Intel CEO Bob Swan replaced by VMWare's Pat Gelsinger

[SANTA CLARA] Intel Corp chief executive officer Bob Swan is stepping down Feb 15 and will be replaced by the head...

Jan 14, 2021 12:18 AM
Government & Economy

Europe extends and tightens lockdowns

[ZURICH] Governments across Europe announced tighter and longer coronavirus lockdowns and curbs on Wednesday amid...

Jan 14, 2021 12:13 AM
Government & Economy

Google to pause all political ads from Jan 14

[NEW YORK] Alphabet's Google will pause political ads on all of its platforms starting Jan 14, following last week's...

Jan 13, 2021 11:51 PM
Government & Economy

Driving sustainability, helping needy among top concerns at pre-Budget dialogue

[SINGAPORE] The need for Singapore to focus on environmental and sustainability initiatives, while looking after the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

RHB Investment Bank CEO set to join billionaire Kuok's group

Sea acquires Indonesian bank to gain foothold in financial tech

Firms recognised for National Service-friendly policies

Analysts expect Malaysia's MCO to be extended

China sees biggest Covid-19 spike in over five months, four cities in lockdown

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for