You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SPH unveils news tablet app for Chinese news products

Tue, Mar 26, 2019 - 4:24 PM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

screenshot on tablet.jpg
With a single subscription, readers will be able to access e-paper editions of Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News on the app, which will be preloaded on the latest Samsung Tab A, 10.5-inch Wi-Fi tablet.
PHOTO: SPH

SINGAPORE Press Holdings (SPH) has launched a news tablet app that will provide a "seamless digital experience" with no logins required and auto updates for its Chinese news products, the media company announced on Tuesday. 

With a single subscription, readers will be able to access e-paper editions of Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News on the app, which will be preloaded on the latest Samsung Tab A, 10.5-inch Wi-Fi tablet, which is retailing at S$398. 

Subscribers who sign up for a two-year package at S$19.90 per month will get this tablet for free. Existing subscribers can also top up S$14.90 per month to enjoy this deal, SPH said. 

The subscription package also includes free access on www.zaobao.sg and the Zaobao app.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Among other things, the app features an auto login which does not require a password after activation. It also auto downloads the latest e-paper in a Wi-Fi environment for subscribers to read on the go, and share articles or advertisements with family and friends on social media. Each e-paper is archived for 14 days. 

Lee Huay Leng, head of SPH’s Chinese Media Group, said: "The obstacles to go digital for our elderly readers who don’t read English has often been overlooked. We launched this new product to meet their needs. Through the reading of newspapers, we hope to help them plug into our Smart Nation. I hope the children of our elderly readers will consider subscribing to our local Chinese newspapers with this product."  

Sarah Chua, vice-president of IT & Mobile at Samsung Electronics Singapore, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with SPH on a custom-made solution for the news tablet via the Samsung Knox platform on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A. With an immersive display, quad speakers, customised functionality and user experience, the news tablet offers the elderly a seamless and secure experience while catching up on the latest news."

SPH also publishes The Business Times

As at 4.13pm on Tuesday, SPH shares were trading flat at S$2.39 apiece. 

Editor's Choice

BT_20190326_NSMKT26_3733935.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Stocks

Asia markets pummelled but no panic selling; Dow opens higher

lwx_John_260319_7.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'

BT_20190326_ANGOCBCXX_3732528.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain

Most Read

1 Treasure sells 272 units on launch weekend
2 Margin, contra trades 'fed vicious cycle of deception'
3 S'pore's largest condo Treasure at Tampines moves 272 units at launch
4 oBike investor and local startup Anywheel make play for Mobike
5 OCBC Securities, trade reps moving up value chain
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

lwx_HYFLUX_260319_75.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux receives arbitration request for desalination plant in Algeria

Yi Fang Tower.jpg
Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel, co-investors in deal to buy Shanghai's Yi Fang Tower for 4.6b yuan

Mar 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sysma unit bags S$20m Nassim Road bungalow contract

Mar 26, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore’s top law firm sees cracks in South-east Asia’s credit markets

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening