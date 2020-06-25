You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Spindex to expand operations in Vietnam through JV

Thu, Jun 25, 2020 - 7:30 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Spindex Industries announced on Thursday that it has entered into a 50-50 joint venture (JV) agreement with Acuger Precision Corporation to expand operations in Vietnam.

"The board is of the view that the JV will enable the group to expand its manufacturing capacity in Vietnam, leverage its existing supply chain network and customer base in Vietnam, and broaden the asset and earning base of the group," said the precision manufacturing company. 

This is in line with the company's strategy to constantly review and refine its manufacturing footprint to achieve an optimal allocation of resources and the location of the group's manufacturing assets. 

The JV company will serve as an investment holding company of a wholly-owned subsidiary to be incorporated in Vietnam. It will be known as Spindex Acuger Precision (Hanoi) Co Ltd (VietSub).

VietSub will be engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of plastic moulds, plastic products and its related assemblies, primarily in Vietnam, and any other business as the board of the JV company may determine. The incorporation of the VietSub is expected to be completed around August 2020.

SEE ALSO

Takeover bid for Spindex Industries heats up

Shares of Spindex last traded at 87.5 Singapore cents. 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Southern Alliance Mining to debut on Catalist board

Hong Leong Finance reopens more branches, SME centres, encourages going digital

Hot stock: Yoma up 6.7% on proposed Wave Money deal

Banyan Tree to open farm, restaurant in Thailand with The Boutique Farmers

Broker's take: RHB upgrades SGX to 'buy' on robust trading volumes, further rises expected

Singtel, Nets introduce in-app payment for telco's prepaid users

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 25, 2020 07:21 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 case numbers expected to rise in coming weeks; community testing efforts expanded

THE number of Covid-19 infections will likely rise from next week, as Singapore enters week two of Phase Two, said...

Jun 25, 2020 07:10 PM
Banking & Finance

MAS proposes guidelines for financial institutions to manage environmental risk

BUSINESSES which do not manage their environmental risk adequately could find themselves facing higher borrowing...

Jun 25, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jun 25, 2020 06:27 PM
Government & Economy

US House poised for vote on Democratic police reform bill

[WASHINGTON] The Democratic-led US House of Representatives is expected to vote on sweeping police reform...

Jun 25, 2020 06:19 PM
Stocks

STI falls 1.46% in line with regional markets

LOCAL shares fell alongside regional markets on Thursday on fears of a resurgence of the virus, as the Philippine...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.