STI inches up 0.36%, in line with some regional indices

THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended trading on Wednesday with a 0.36 per cent gain or 9.1 points higher at 2,538.36, in line with some regional key indices.
Venture Corp was one of the top-performing STI stocks, having gained S$0.58 or 2.92 per cent for the day to close at S$20.46 - the...
