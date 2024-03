The European Central Bank is CICT and CLI's newest anchor tenant for their jointly owned office building in the Frankfurt banking district.

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Mar 13):

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT), CapitaLand Investment (CLI): The manager of the trust and CLI announced on Tuesday that they secured a 10-year tenancy from the European Central...