Stocks to watch: HPH Trust, Thomson Medical, Digital Core Reit, Geo Energy

Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPH Trust): The container ports business trust on Wednesday posted a distribution per unit (DPU) of HK$0.077 for the second half ended Dec 31, 2023 – a 3.8 per cent decline from HK$0.08 the previous year. Along with a DPU of HK$0.055 for the first half of its financial year, this brings its full-year DPU to HK$0.132, said the trust on Wednesday. Units of HPH...