Wilmar's unit intends to make further investment in Pakistan-listed Unity Foods.

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday (Mar 20):

Wilmar International: The agribusiness group’s wholly owned subsidiary, Wilmar Pakistan, intends to increase its stake in Pakistan-listed Unity Foods by acquiring up to 277.1 million shares,...