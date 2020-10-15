You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SunMoon Food suspends trading in its shares

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 1:39 PM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

FRUIT and seafood distributor SunMoon Food Company on Thursday requested its trading halt be converted into a voluntary suspension.

The mainboard-listed company said it needs more time to prepare an announcement to update its shareholders in relation to its parent's voluntary bankruptcy reorganisation.

SunMoon disclosed on Monday that three entities - Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce, Shanghai Winchain Supply Chain Management and Shanghai Exfresh Logistic - had been placed under voluntary bankruptcy reorganisation under Chinese law on July 30.

Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce is the ultimate holding company of Yiguo General Food Pte Ltd, which in turn holds a 59.9 per cent stake in SunMoon.

The Singapore-listed firm's total accounts receivable amounted to about S$13.2 million, including some S$12.4 million of accounts receivable from the three Yiguo entities.

SEE ALSO

Shares of fruit distributor SunMoon slump amid parent's bankruptcy woes

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The deadline to file the creditors' proof of debt in respect of the bankruptcy reorganisation is Oct 19.

SunMoon's board on Monday also flagged a going concern issue in view of the reorganisation, and said it might raise funds from investors.

After the announcement, SunMoon shares fell 22.5 per cent to 3.1 Singapore cents, until the company called for a trading halt at 1.41pm on Monday.

Under listing rules, a trading halt cannot exceed three market days or a short extension if the Singapore Exchange agrees to one.

Accordingly, SunMoon's halt should cease before the end of the midday break at 1pm on Thursday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 15, 2020 01:30 PM
Real Estate

New Singapore private home sales in September rise for 5th straight month

DEVELOPERS in Singapore sold 1,329 new private homes in September, 5.8 per cent more than the 1,256 units in August...

Oct 15, 2020 01:28 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore, Germany tie-up to help local and German SMEs transform, deepen business ties

ENTERPRISE Singapore (ESG) and the Asia-Pacific Committee of German Business (APA) have signed a memorandum of...

Oct 15, 2020 01:07 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia's Sept exports, imports beat forecast, trade surplus widens

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's exports and imports fell in September at a slower-than-expected pace, while the trade surplus...

Oct 15, 2020 12:49 PM
Government & Economy

China raises US$6b as US investors overlook political tensions

[HONG KONG] China has raised US$6 billion in a dollar bond issue that was offered to US investors for the first time...

Oct 15, 2020 12:40 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia's Anwar summoned over list of backers for PM bid: police

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian police have summoned opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to assist investigations into a viral...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

Stocks to watch: Mapletree NAC Trust, SPH, CapitaLand, Medtecs, Raffles Education

Singapore poised for K-shaped recovery following Q3 rebound

TikTok owner Bytedance moving to bigger Singapore office at One Raffles Quay

Wilmar's chief rides on cooking oil dominance

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for