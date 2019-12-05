You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Thai stock exchange expects more listings of foreign Reits

Thu, Dec 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Bangkok

THAILAND expects more companies from neighbouring countries to raise funds on the local exchange through real estate investment trusts (Reits) as authorities aim to expand investment alternatives for locals and foreigners.

The Stock Exchange of Thailand has approached owners of hotels, office buildings, shopping malls and other properties in Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar to tap its capital market for long-term funds, said Manpong Senanarong, the head of the bourse's Issuer Marketing Division. Spinning off assets would be faster and easier than doing initial public offerings of entire companies, he said.

The government and companies of South-east Asia's second-biggest economy are seeking more trade and investment opportunities in neighbouring countries as well as in Vietnam as domestic growth slows and an ageing population dampens consumption. Thai investors are accustomed to foreign bond issuers after firms including Singapore-based Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd and EDL-Generation Pcl, Laos's state-controlled power producer, sold baht bonds to finance their expansion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"A number of businesses have expressed interest in fundraising through asset spinoffs such as Reits," Mr Senanarong said on Tuesday. "Their stable income and high growth would attract Thai investors to those new securities."

SEE ALSO

Thai stock index falls 3.2% after palace statement on king's health

Myanmar has the highest potential for new issuers among neighbouring countries as its large population, pace of economic growth and underdeveloped financial system spur demand for capital, Mr Senanarong said. Thai investors are hunting for investment alternatives as the central bank's benchmark interest rate is at a record low, while the stock market has slumped, he said.

Thailand has yet to attract any foreign listings after several years of attempts. Pakorn Peetathawatchai, who became the bourse's president in June 2018, targeted the first stock listing of a foreign company on the Thai exchange in the first year of his term.

Issues such as accounting standards and internal corporate controls make the listing of foreign companies "time consuming", Mr Senanarong said. BLOOMBERG

BREAKING

Dec 5, 2019 05:53 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares jump 1% as report revives US-China trade optimism

[BENGALURU] European shares bounced back from a four-day slump on Wednesday, lifted by a report that Beijing and...

Dec 5, 2019 12:22 AM
Government & Economy

Dominant US service sector slows in November

[WASHINGTON] Activity in the US service sector, which makes up lion's share of the world's largest economy, slowed...

Dec 5, 2019 12:11 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Johnson stresses US ties in Huawei decision

[LONDON] Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday emphasised the importance of intelligence ties with the United...

Dec 4, 2019 11:58 PM
Government & Economy

Qatar, Saudi edge towards diplomatic thaw despite hurdles

[DOHA] The Saudi monarch's personal invitation to Qatar's emir to take part in a Gulf summit in Riyadh next week is...

Dec 4, 2019 11:36 PM
Banking & Finance

Saudi Aramco's bookrunners recommend IPO should be priced at top end

[RIYADH] Saudi Aramco's bookrunners have recommended the oil giant should price its initial public offering at 32...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly