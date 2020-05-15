You are here

ThaiBev Q2 net profit falls 14.5% in 'challenging' environment

Fri, May 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM
tanlyn@sph.com.sg@LynetteTanBT

Singapore

THAI Beverage Public Co (ThaiBev) on Thursday saw second quarter net profit decline 14.5 per cent on the year to 4.95 billion baht (S$220 million), amid what it called a "challenging business environment".

ThaiBev said on Thursday that the Covid-19 outbreak "severely...

