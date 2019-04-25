You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

The Place Holdings narrows Q1 loss to S$334,000

Thu, Apr 25, 2019 - 11:13 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED The Place Holdings has narrowed its first quarter net loss to S$334,000 for the three months ended March 31, from S$750,000 a year ago.

This was bolstered by revenue from the management of cultural events, the investment holding company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday night.

Loss per share was at 0.01 Singapore cent, unchanged from the year before. There is no dividend declared for the quarter, unchanged from the same period a year ago. Net asset value for the group stood at 1.58 Singapore cents, also unchanged from a year ago.

The Place Holdings shares closed flat at S$ 0.031 on Wednesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Revenue for the group grew 37 per cent to S$404,000, from S$295,000 a year ago. This comprised revenue of S$101,500 from the management of cultural events and activities and S$302,500 for providing management services to BJ Aozhong Real Estate.

For the same period last year, revenue consisted of only providing management services to BJ Aozhong Real Estate.

The group added that revenue from these events and activities are mainly from non-recurring event management contracts secured.

Following its successful acquisition of Realty Centre for S$148 million, the group is looking to embark on tourism-related business activities in Singapore. This allows it to have a physical presence locally despite all its businesses being located overseas, with the aim of bringing more relevance to shareholders.

Having a physical presence will also provide a springboard for its enlarged tourism-related endeavours locally and globally, the group said.

Realty Centre is also expected to generate recurring rental income and development profit from asset classes to be developed by New Vision Investment. It will also house the headquarters of the group to help in the company’s positioning for future business partnerships and investments as it reaches out globally.

The Place Holdings also disclosed that it is pending approvals from relevant regulatory authorities in China for the proposed acquisition of Tianjie Yuntai Wanrun (Xiuwu) Property Development.

Companies & Markets

LTA awards S$64m contract to ST Engineering, Alexander Dennis for three-door buses

Blumont reshuffles board, senior management

Ascendas Hospitality Trust should merge with Ascott Reit, says Quarz Capital

Manulife US Reit Q1 DPU up 22.8% to 1.51 US cents

Cache Logistics Trust posts marginal rise in Q1 DPU to 1.513 Singapore cents

First Sponsor Q1 profit rises 39% to S$23.8m

Editor's Choice

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

lwx_sgx_250419_2.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

Most Read

1 UOB, KrisFlyer launch new credit card that rewards with air miles
2 M1 to delist on April 24
3 1 in 3 bank jobs will merge or change in next few years: IBF, MAS report
4 Kwek Leng Beng's family buys units at Boulevard 88 condo for S$14.1m
5 Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_Mortgage_250419_5.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Real Estate

Mortgagee listings hit new high on loan rate hikes, weak rentals

BP_Best World_250419_6.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX orders independent review of issues raised by Best World short-seller

BT_20190425_LLNTUC_3763165.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Government & Economy

NTUC working on retirement, re-hiring ages of 65 and 70

lwx_sgx_250419_2.jpg
Apr 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

ARA plans first US hospitality trust on SGX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening