Top Global halts trading amid news of Allied Tech director selling office-retail space to the property group

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 10:16 AM
MAINBOARD-LISTED Top Global has requested a trading halt, “pending release of an announcement”, the property group said on Wednesday morning after the market opened.

This comes as Kenneth Low Si Ren, the executive director of Allied Technologies, is believed to have made a quick flip of a parcel of office and retail space in Thong Teck Building, selling it to Top Global for S$129.5 million.

The Business Times reported on Wednesday that Top Global is buying the properties from entities that Mr Low is believed to have taken control of early last month from RSP Architects Planners and Engineers founder Albert Hong.

On the same day that Mr Low took control of the units, they granted a purchase option to Top Global, which is helmed by Sukmawati Widjaja.

Top Global shares last changed hands on Monday at S$0.184.

