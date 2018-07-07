You are here
Top Glove sues Adventa Capital, two directors of recent buy for up to RM715m
The rubber glove manufacturer alleges 'fraudulent misrepresentations' by the directors
Singapore
MALAYSIA'S Top Glove Corporation on Friday said it has sued Adventa Capital and two directors of a recently-acquired firm - Low Chin Guan and Wong Chin Toh - for up to RM715 million (S$240 million) over an alleged "conspiracy" to defraud Top Glove and its unit over the
