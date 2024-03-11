Pilots at Qantas units to strike again amid ongoing pay dispute

Published Mon, Mar 11, 2024 · 12:17 pm
The pilots at QantasLink and Network Aviation will stop work on Thursday and Friday, the Australian Federation of Air Pilots said in a statement.
PHOTO: AFP

Qantas

PILOTS at Qantas Airways units Network Aviation and QantasLink will conduct a fresh strike this week as they continue to demand for higher pay, the Australian Federation of Air Pilots said on Monday.

The pilot groups are attempting to negotiate a new enterprise deal to replace the Network Aviation Pilots Enterprise Agreement 2016, which expired in October 2020.

Qantas, the country’s flag carrier, did not immediately reply to Reuters’ request for a comment.

The union and the airline have been negotiating for over 18 months, with the pilots already having voted down three deals, including an offer of a pay increase of more than 25 per cent, with 3 per cent annual increases to follow. REUTERS

industrial action

Australia

