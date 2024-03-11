Pilots at Qantas units to strike again amid ongoing pay dispute

PILOTS at Qantas Airways units Network Aviation and QantasLink will conduct a fresh strike this week as they continue to demand for higher pay, the Australian Federation of Air Pilots said on Monday.

The pilot groups are attempting to negotiate a new enterprise deal to replace the Network Aviation Pilots Enterprise Agreement 2016, which expired in October 2020.

The pilots at QantasLink and Network Aviation will stop work on Thursday and Friday, the AFAP said in a statement.

Qantas, the country’s flag carrier, did not immediately reply to Reuters’ request for a comment.

The union and the airline have been negotiating for over 18 months, with the pilots already having voted down three deals, including an offer of a pay increase of more than 25 per cent, with 3 per cent annual increases to follow. REUTERS