Scoot adds Koh Samui and Sibu to network with new Embraer planes

SCOOT will be flying to Koh Samui and Sibu in Thailand and east Malaysia, respectively, bringing its network to 69 destinations, the budget carrier in the Singapore Airlines (SIA) group announced on Tuesday (Mar 5).

Scoot will be deploying the Embraer planes that it recently acquired to these two new destinations as well as to Hat Yai and Krabi in Thailand, and Miri in Sarawak, Malaysia.

The direct flight services operated by the first two Embraer planes to Koh Samui, Hat Yai, Krabi and Miri are expected to begin in May 2024, while flights to Kuantan and Sibu are expected to start from early June 2024.

Sale fares for economy class start from S$172 to Koh Samui and S$72 to Sibu, inclusive of taxes.

Carriers including Scoot have been ramping up their capacity as they ride the pandemic recovery wave. Jetstar Asia also announced on Tuesday that it will fly to Krabi from June.

The Singapore-based budget airline will commence its flights to Clark, the Philippines, after a pause induced by the pandemic.

Sale fares for a one-way flight to Krabi and Clark start from S$75 and S$95, respectively, at Jetstar.

SIA shares closed 0.8 per cent lower at S$6.36 on Tuesday, before the announcement.