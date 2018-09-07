You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Triyards gets more cash injections, faces DBS claims

Fri, Sep 07, 2018 - 10:29 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

FINANCIALLY distressed yard operator Triyards has received fresh cash injections in excess of US$4 million as it faced new claims from DBS Bank and other lenders.

DBS has issued letters of demand for claims of about US$43.9 million of which the bank indicated as having been triggered by events of default, Triyards disclosed after Friday’s trading close. 

On Aug 6, Triyards’ trade creditor, Ocean Energy Ventures, filed a winding up application against the yard group.  This was subsequently withdrawn but it was deemed as amounting to an event of default under the banking facilities extended by DBS, Triyards added.

Triyards has received in all letters of demand from its lenders for claims amounting to about US$48.4 million since Aug 8. It added that one supplier has issued a statutory demand against its subsidiary for claims of about US$1.9 million. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

These claims landed as Ferrell Vanguard Fund injected more cash into the yard group.

On Aug 27, Ferrell signed two separate sales agreements with Saigon Shipyard and Saigon Offshore and Fabrication Engineering (SOFEL).  

Saigon Shipyard has received US$1.895 million of the US$1.9 million pledged under its sales agreement with Ferrell.

SOFEL has separately received US$2.295 million out of its US$2.3 million deal with Ferrell.   

Ferrell had previously extended a US$5 million loan to Triyards and injected US$995,000 each into Saigon Shipyard and SOFEL.  

Triyards is the yard operating arm of the insolvent offshore and marine group, Ezra Holdings

Editor's Choice

BP_Tax_070918_4.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

The world is paying more taxes despite tax cuts

BT_20180907_JQFACE7_3554768.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Startups

Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore - its first in Asia

BP_GIC_070918_5.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

GIC still sees gems in tech sector despite stretched valuations

Most Read

1 DBS sets Singapore-dollar perpetual final price guidance at 3.98%
2 Rupiah rout mauls Indonesia-linked Singapore stocks
3 First study on impact of declining HDB leases seen leaving out too many factors
4 Cash-flush investors zoom in on DBS' S$1b of perps
5 Facebook to build S$1.4b data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

ascendas1.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Ascendas-Singbridge buys 33 office properties in maiden entry into US

ascendas1.jpg
Sep 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 7, 2018
Technology

Temasek Holdings to form IT and cloud JV with Infosys

Sep 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

LTC's controlling Cheng family to seek voluntary delisting, offer S$0.925 per share for exit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening