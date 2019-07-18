You are here

Triyards Marine Services wound up by Tractors Singapore

Thu, Jul 18, 2019 - 5:37 PM
TRIYARDS Marine Services has been ordered to wind up, upon the application by its creditor Tractors Singapore.

The court order was issued on July 5 and a notice of the winding-up order was published in the newspapers on Thursday. The liquidators for the winding-up are Joshua James Taylor and Yit Chee Wah of FTI Consulting (Singapore).

Regional Caterpillar dealer Tractors Singapore filed the application against Triyards Marine Services on Oct 3 last year.

It was reported last year that Triyards Marine Services had also received statutory demands for US$14.6 million from Taiwanese lender CTBC Bank and for around US$800,000 from a supplier.

Triyards Marine Services is a subsidiary of Triyards, the shipyard arm of Ezra Holdings. Ezra has been hit by the oil-and-gas slump.

Trading of Triyards shares has been suspended since September 2017 about six months after Ezra, a former stock market darling, filed for US Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

