Two ex-UOBKH staff charged with lying to MAS over due diligence reports on a Catalist aspirant

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM
UPDATED Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 7:40 AM
Two former senior employees of UOB Kay Hian Private Limited (UOBKH) were charged on Wednesday for allegedly lying to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in relation to reports on a then Catalist aspirant.
Singapore

TWO former senior employees of UOB Kay Hian Private Limited (UOBKH) were charged on Wednesday for allegedly lying to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in relation to reports on a then Catalist aspirant.

Lan Kang Ming, 38, and Wee Toon Lee, 34, each face three...

