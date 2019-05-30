You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Uber bears already snap up 70% of shares available to short

Thu, May 30, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190530_JHUBER30_3795687.jpg
Despite Uber's post-IPO decline, it has seen an increase in short interest, particularly over the past week.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

WANT to bet on losses in Uber Technologies Inc? The number of shares available to do that is starting to run low.

The ride-hailing company has been public for less than a month, but bears have already moved in on almost 70 per cent of the shares that can be lent out for short selling, data compiled by IHS Markit show. That is up from 50 per cent on May 15, days after Uber's trading debut.

Uber, the biggest initial public offering (IPO) of the year, has started on a weak footing. Concerns have ranged from the size of the ride-hailing market and the company's ability to push into autonomous cars to investors' appetite for riskier assets amid a worsening US-China trade spat. The shares have fallen 9 per cent from their US$45 offering price.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While the growing short interest has not yet taken a significant toll on the cost to borrow the stock, fees will likely start to bite if the amount of lendable shares available drops much further, according to Samuel Pierson, director of Securities Finance at IHS Markit. "The utilisation of lendable shares reaching 70 per cent generally coincides with a marginal increase in borrow costs," he said. "Once utilisation reaches 80-90 per cent, borrow costs often become a meaningful consideration for short sellers."

The potential pain to come can be seen in the cost of borrowing shares of its competitor, Lyft Inc. With more than 80 per cent of Lyft's lendable stock out on loan, the cost to borrow shares for new shorts hovers near 35 per cent on an annualised basis, IHS Markit data show. That compares to around 1-2 per cent for Uber, though its free float is about 5.5 times larger, which accounts for part of the difference. The borrow cost for Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc is about 0.25-0.5 per cent.

While Uber's post-debut decline is less than half that of Lyft, it has seen a bigger increase in short interest, particularly over the past week. Last week, Uber's short interest more than doubled to 36 million shares, while Lyft's went from 21.7 to 23 million shares, according to data compiled by IHS Markit.

That is out of sync with sell-side analyst calls. Four of those covering Uber recommend buying the stock, while five say "hold" and none recommend selling. Lyft has 16 "buy", seven "hold" and two "sell" recommendations. BLOOMBERG

Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

Ex-CapitaLand group CEO joins SPH board as independent director

CAD seizes Allied Tech documents, interviews exec director Kenneth Low

Corteva Agriscience opens Asia-Pac head office

Yoma Q4 profit soars to US$25.7m on fair value gains

Chinese firm overstates cash by 30b yuan using false documents

Editor's Choice

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

May 30, 2019
Opinion

Are robo-advisers the way forward for retail investors?

Most Read

1 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
2 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
3 Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip
4 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting
5 25-year-old Cascadale condo in Changi up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price

Must Read

BT_20190530_NRPROP30_3795712.jpg
May 30, 2019
Real Estate

Braddell View another victim of moribund en bloc market

BT_20190530_JLMASTURN30_3795632.jpg
May 30, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore refutes US accusation of currency manipulation

BT_20190530_MRHYFLUX30_3795640.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux in talks with seven parties; aims to pick suitor by mid-June

BT_20190530_JASPH30_3795610.jpg
May 30, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ex-CapitaLand group CEO joins SPH board as independent director

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening