UOB appoints new global markets head and Hong Kong chief
UOB : U11 0% on Tuesday (Mar 26) announced two new appointments to its management team.
Kelvin Ng, who is deputy head of group global markets, will take over as head of group global markets from Apr 1. He replaces Leslie Foo, who is retiring.
Adaline Zheng, who was head of wholesale banking and alternate chief executive officer (CEO) at UOB China, took over as CEO of UOB’s Hong Kong branch on Mar 25.
She succeeded Christine Ip, who has been CEO of the Hong Kong branch since 2012. Zheng will report to Ip, who remains as UOB’s CEO of Greater China. Ip is also head of group strategic communications and brand in Singapore.
Ng joined UOB in June 2019 and has more than two decades of markets experience. He previously held leadership roles in the trading function at foreign banks.
As the new head of group global markets, he will be responsible for treasury solutions and financial products across multiple asset classes.
SEE ALSO
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY
Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.
He will also manage UOB’s funding and liquidity in line with regulatory requirements, and optimise the bank’s assets within its risk framework.
Zheng joined UOB in 2018 and has more than two decades of experience in the banking sector. She started out as a management trainee in a multinational bank in China, then held various leadership roles in wholesale banking and was the general manager of its Shanghai branch and deputy head of commercial banking in China.
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Companies & Markets
Stellantis signs deals to cut at least 2,500 jobs in Italy
Wing Tai prices S$100 million 5-year notes at 4.38%
Fed’s operating losses swelled to record US$114.3 billion in 2023
iPhone shipments in China fell 33% in February: data
China EV giant BYD posts slowest quarterly profit growth in 2 years
US: Wall St opens higher as chipmakers, megacap growth stocks rebound