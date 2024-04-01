UOB cutting One savings account rates; DBS, OCBC staying put for now on similar products
UOB : U11 0% is introducing lower interest rates for its One savings account members ahead of anticipated rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.
In a Monday (Apr 1) letter addressed to its One Account customers seen by The Business Times, the bank cited a need to “align with long-term interest rate environment expectations”.
The reduced interest rates will come into effect on May 1, and are applicable to all new and existing UOB One accounts.
They will apply to account balances between S$30,000 and S$100,000, and when customers spend at least S$500 a month on an …
SEE ALSO
GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY
Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox.
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Companies & Markets
UOB cutting One savings account rates; DBS, OCBC staying put for now on similar products
Tesla has Wall Street worried about how many cars it just sold
Best World shareholders withdraw requisition notice
Xi’s cryptic bond comments hint at PBOC becoming more like Fed
Stocks to watch: Isetan Singapore, Best World, UOB
McKinsey offering some staff nine months’ pay to leave firm