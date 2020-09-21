You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

US$ falls against yen while sterling dips on Covid-19 worries

Mon, Sep 21, 2020 - 5:50 AM

New York

THE US dollar lost ground to Japan's yen for the fifth straight day and the yen was at a seven-week high against the greenback on Friday as investors sought safety amid concerns about a resurgence in Covid-19 cases in Europe and a lack of progress in US fiscal stimulus talks. Strategists also cited investor nerves ahead of the Nov 3 US election and US-China tensions as the dollar index registered its first weekly decline since August.

Sterling fell after Britain discussed negative rates and signalled that it was considering a second national lockdown as new Covid-19 cases almost doubled while hospital admissions rose and infections soared in London and northern England.

There has been "a wave of risk aversion" due to growing concerns about the fight with Covid-19, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. "Europe seems to be losing its battle right now," he said. "You're having a lot of downbeat news as far as reopening of the economy and this is likely to weigh on risk appetite." While the euro was virtually unchanged against the dollar at US$1.1851, it was down for its fourth day out of five against Japan's currency, last trading at 123.90 yen.

The dollar, after falling to 104.27 yen earlier in the session - its lowest level against Japan's currency since July 31 - last traded at 104.53, down 0.19 per cent on the day.

SEE ALSO

US dollar falls against the yen, sterling dips on Covid worries

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While the dollar was basically flat on the day against a basket of currencies, it showed a weekly decline after two weeks of gains.

Along with politics, Japan's policy of yield curve control was also a factor as it was pushing up real interest rates, said Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management.

"Japanese market conditions are much tighter than they seemingly appear despite QE from the Bank of Japan," said Mr Schlossberg. "That's creating a distinct and significant tilt towards the yen."

While US equities have kept close to their record highs, Mr Schlossberg said dollar weakness may signal more volatility to come ahead of the Nov 3 US elections. He also pointed to heightening US-China tensions.

While strong British consumer spending had helped sterling earlier, it was last down 0.33 per cent at US$1.2929. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 21, 2020 08:00 AM
Garage

Openspace unveils mid-stage fund OSV+; adds ex-Disney executive as director

SINGAPORE-BASED venture firm Openspace Ventures on Monday announced its fourth fund, OSV+, focused on mid-stage tech...

Sep 21, 2020 07:17 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong opposition splits over calls to boycott legislature

[HONG KONG] Following China's delay of Hong Kong's legislative elections, opposition lawmakers face a defining...

Sep 21, 2020 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

UK at 'critical point' in virus surge with London at risk

[LONDON] Britain is at a "critical point" in the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be told on...

Sep 21, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

US democrats smash fundraising records after Ginsburg death

[LOS ANGELES] Democratic donors smashed fundraising records after the death on Friday of US Supreme Court Justice...

Sep 21, 2020 06:57 AM
Banking & Finance

Documents reportedly show banks moved illicit funds: BuzzFeed, ICIJ

[BENGALURU] Several global banks moved large sums of allegedly illicit funds over a period of nearly two decades,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Billionaire Ron Perelman selling almost everything as pandemic roils his empire

First Reit receives non-binding proposal on rental restructuring from Lippo Kawaraci

SGX turns down Swee Hong's delisting appeal; it has to delist by Sept 23

Requisition notice by Oei Hong Leong 'without merit', will not be convening EGM: Raffles Education

AstraZeneca, under fire for vaccine safety, releases trial blueprints

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.