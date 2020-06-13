Utico says it's been approached by potential partners for Hyflux deal

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
TWO parties are looking to acquire shares in Utico. If successful, the deal could value the United Arab Emirates-based utilities group at up to US$1.5 billion.
In its press statement on Friday, Utico said the interested parties have interests in the Gulf Cooperation...
