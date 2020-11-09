You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Vicom posts 5% fall in Patmi for Q3

Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 6:49 PM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

VICOM posted a 5 per cent slip in its profit after tax and minority interest (Patmi) for the third quarter ended Sept 30, from S$7.15 million a year ago to S$6.82 million.

Revenue for the vehicle-inspection firm, a subsidiary of transport operator ComfortDelGro Corp, fell by 16 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), from S$26.4 million to S$22.2 million for the quarter.

The company attributed this mainly to the lower business volumes as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its operating costs also decreased from S$17.9 million a year ago to S$13.9 million.

Part of the lower operating costs was attributed to the Covid-19 government reliefs of S$2.1 million in the Jobs Support Scheme, and waivers and rebates on the foreign worker levy; the remaining S$1.9 million from lower operating costs came as a result of lower staff costs and other variable costs in tandem with the lower revenue.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

However, due to the decline in revenue - which offset the government reliefs and lower operating costs, Vicom's operating profit in Q3 fell 3 per cent y-o-y from S$8.53 million to S$8.26 million.

In a bourse filing on Monday, Vicom said that its vehicle-inspection business is back to normal as inspection for private cars, including those that were deferred in Q2, resumed on June 8.

Inspection and emissions testing for new-car registrations resumed with the reopening of the COE bidding on July 6.

As for its non-vehicle testing business, improvement during the quarter was "uneven" for the different sectors Vicom serves, particularly in the construction industry, where work progress was hampered by several start-stops as a result of resurgence of Covid-19 in the dormitories around August and September.

This was on top of having to fulfil additional requirements for workers in the construction, process and marine industries, such as having to put them through routine rostered testing every fortnight, staggering their days off, arranging for dedicated and safe transport arrangement between work sites and dormitories, and having split teams at sites.

"All these have significant impact on both costs as well as productivity," said Vicom, which said that it thus expects its non-vehicle testing business to "continue to face challenges ahead".

Nonetheless, the company returned to profitability in Q3, a turnaround from its loss in Q2 before the government reliefs. It has a cash balance of S$89.2 million.

Vicom shares closed unchanged at S$2.02 on Monday, prior to the results announcement.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Secretlab CEO Ian Ang named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2020

Singtel associate Intouch in dispute with Thai ministry over satellite

No decision yet on whether to issue additional S$6.2b mandatory convertible bonds: SIA

Brokers' take: Aviation a drag on SingPost's recovery, say analysts

Aspen proposes placement to raise up to S$23.8m as firm eyes mainboard transfer

Best World submits trading resumption proposal to SGX RegCo

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 9, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 9, 2020 06:30 PM
Companies & Markets

Secretlab CEO Ian Ang named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2020

SECRETLAB co-founder and chief executive Ian Ang has been named the overall EY Entrepreneur Of The Year (EOY) 2020...

Nov 9, 2020 05:56 PM
Stocks

STI climbs 1.19% as Asian equities rally following Biden's win

SINGAPORE stocks rallied on Monday following news that Democrat challenger Joe Biden was declared president of the...

Nov 9, 2020 05:32 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Monday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Monday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 4.68...

Nov 9, 2020 05:23 PM
Consumer

China's meat imports seen surging to record on pork shortages

[SHANGHAI] China's meat imports this year are on track to reach the highest ever as the world's top pork consumer...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

S$1.65m can get you a home on Sentosa

Singapore hits pause on building new data centres; short-term rents up

US Election 2020: 'It's the economy, stupid'

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades Singapore banks; dividends back in focus

Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for