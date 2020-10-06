You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Wee Hur's Adelaide student housing property to launch next January under new brand

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 2:02 PM
UPDATED Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 2:38 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

YSuites_Waymouth.JPG
The property at 124 Waymouth Street in Adelaide will have 811 rooms and start operations in January next year.
PHOTO: WEE HUR HOLDINGS

WEE Hur Holdings' purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) property at 124 Waymouth Street in Adelaide will be the first to be launched under its new Y Suites brand.

The mainboard-listed group's wholly owned subsidiary, Wee Hur Hospitality, on Tuesday announced Y Suites as the brand for its PBSA portfolio in Australia.

The Waymouth property, Wee Hur's second PBSA in Adelaide, will have 811 rooms and start operations in January next year.

Australian PBSA operator UniLodge was appointed for the property management of the portfolio, under a white-label arrangement with Y Suites. Y Suites will be the "strategic brand driver" for marketing, sales and reservations.

The portfolio is held under Wee Hurt PBSA Master Trust and managed by Wee Hur Capital. Including the upcoming Waymouth property, it will consist of about 5,609 beds across seven assets in five major cities in Australia. Wee Hur owns a 60 per cent stake in the trust.

SEE ALSO

Australian gold miner Northern Star offers to buy Saracen Mineral in S$5.57b deal

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Two of the PBSAs - one in Brisbane with 1,578 rooms and the other in Adelaide with 772 rooms - are operating under the UniLodge brand. In 2021, both will carry the Y Suites brand while UniLodge continues with property management, Wee Hur said.

As for the four other properties, one is under construction in Melbourne, while two in Sydney and one in Canberra are pending development approval. All four are scheduled to become operational between 2022 and 2023, Wee Hur said. They will also operate under Y Suite progressively.

One of the Sydney properties will sit along Regent Street while the other will be on Gibbons Street, both in the inner-city suburb of Redfern.

In June, the company announced that Wee Hur PBSA Master Trust had acquired properties at 90, 92, 94 and 96 Regent Street as well as 11 units at 98-102 Regent Street for A$46 million (S$44 million) in total. These consist of a mix of ground floor retail units and upper floor residential strata units, and Wee Hur plans to redevelop them into a PBSA with about 459 beds.

Goh Yeow Lian, Wee Hur executive chairman, on Tuesday said the group had built up a "sizeable" PBSA portfolio in Australia since embarking on the business five years ago. Developing its own brand was thus a logical next step, Mr Goh added.

Besides PBSAs, the group also has businesses in construction, property development, fund management and workers' domitories.

Wee Hur shares were trading unchanged at S$0.19 as at 1.57pm on Tuesday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 6, 2020 02:46 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher after Trump leaves hospital

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, extending Wall Street rallies after US President Donald Trump...

Oct 6, 2020 02:45 PM
Energy & Commodities

Brazil soybean planting delay to affect supply in January -AgRural

[CHICAGO] Rainfall scarcity expected in the coming days should further delay Brazil's soybean planting, affecting...

Oct 6, 2020 02:43 PM
Transport

Daimler to map out deeper overhaul, electric-vehicle plans at investor meeting

[FRANKFURT] Daimler investors are anxious to hear more about plans for Mercedes-Benz electric cars and sweeping cost...

Oct 6, 2020 02:42 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesian workers stage rallies over passage of controversial jobs bill

[JAKARTA] Indonesian workers launched protests in several cities on Tuesday to oppose the passage a day earlier of a...

Oct 6, 2020 02:38 PM
Transport

FAA waives minimum flight requirements at some US airports through March

[WASHINGTON] The Federal Aviation Administration aid on Monday it would extend temporary waivers of minimum flight...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pandemic has renewed push to future-proof Singapore

Stocks to watch: DBS, Cordlife, ThaiBev, UG Healthcare, MLT

Goh Jin Hian steps down as Cordlife chairman amid IPP lawsuit

About 200 single family offices in Singapore managing estimated US$20b assets in total

Bigger is better for Singapore home buyers

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for