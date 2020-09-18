Will OUE Commercial Reit sell some of its assets?

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
OUE this week completed the sale of the landmark US Bank Tower in Los Angeles for US$430 million, or at two-thirds of its US$650 million valuation as at Dec 31, 2019.
Among other things, the disposal will allow the group to substantially boost its cash reserves and improve its net gearing...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes