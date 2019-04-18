YuuZoo announces departure of former CEO as non-exec director

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
TROUBLED social media company YuuZoo Networks Group Corp has announced the cessation of Mohandas, its former chief executive officer (CEO) who goes by one name only, as a non-executive director.
This is with effect from April 15 and for a "personal reason", YuuZoo said in
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg