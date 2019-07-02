You are here

Home > Consumer

AB InBev Asia unit sets terms for US$9.8b Hong Kong IPO

Tue, Jul 02, 2019 - 3:08 PM

[SINGAPORE] Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Ltd, the Asia-Pacific unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, has set terms for a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) that could raise as much as US$9.8 billion.

The arm of the world's largest brewer plans to offer 1.63 billion shares at HK$40 to HK$47 apiece, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg. Budweiser will start taking investor orders on Tuesday and price the offering on July 11. Trading is expected to commence on July 19.

At US$9.8 billion, Budweiser Brewing's first-time share sale would be the world's biggest this year, surpassing Uber Technologies Inc's US$8.1 billion offering in May, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The price range represents a market capitalisation of US$54 billion to US$64 billion for Budweiser.

AB InBev is among multinational companies that are reviewing their business strategies in Asia amid fierce competition from local rivals. French hypermarket operator Carrefour SA has agreed to sell a controlling stake to China's Suning.com Co, while German food retailer Metro AG has put its China operations up for bidding.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley are joint sponsors for the Hong Kong share sale, according to a preliminary prospectus.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

nwy_sgx_020719_03_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

Graft probe on IG Aviation Singapore directors scuppers parent's IPO

nwy_PRIVATE PROPERTY_020719.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Real Estate

Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly

nwy_SGX1_020719_06_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

KinderWorld's offer to raise S$71.4m kicks off bunch of new IPOs on SGX

Most Read

1 Kopitiam takes e-payment to next level with cryptocurrencies
2 US, North Korea to reopen talks after surprise Trump-Kim meeting
3 Sizeable mainboard listings expected on SGX in H2: Deloitte
4 Q2 home prices post surprise rise, but analysts call it an anomaly
5 Singapore private property price index up 1.3% in Q2: URA flash estimate

Must Read

nwy_MANUFACTURING_020719_64_2x.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms' payment performance worsens in Q2: SCCB

Jul 2, 2019
Companies & Markets

3 best-performing office S-Reits returned 28% in year to date: SGX

Stratacache.jpg
Jul 2, 2019
Technology

US marketing tech firm Stratacache opens warehouse and logistics centre in Tampines

Jul 2, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Cromwell E-Reit, Biolidics, Green Build, Raffles United

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening