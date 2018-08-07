You are here

Home > Consumer

Alibaba merging China food delivery units to counter Tencent-backed Meituan: sources

Tue, Aug 07, 2018 - 3:20 PM

doc71cii5sv1x17hzd0ksf_doc71ch2iha8xi1czs6hag3.jpg
Drivers of food delivery service Ele.me (in blue) and Meituan (in yellow) are seen in Beijing, China. Alibaba Group plans to merge its food delivery units and raise funds for the combined business, intensifying a battle with Tencent-backed Meituan Dianping for dominance of China's booming on-demand services market, four people told Reuters.

[HONG KONG] Alibaba Group plans to merge its food delivery units and raise funds for the combined business, intensifying a battle with Tencent-backed Meituan Dianping for dominance of China's booming on-demand services market, four people told Reuters.

The Alibaba units to be merged include food delivery platform Ele.me and food and lifestyle services firm Koubei, the people said. Alibaba is looking to raise between US$3 billion and US$5 billion for the combined entity, said one of the sources. The entity could be valued at up to US$25 billion, said another.

A Hong Kong-based Alibaba task force is working on the merger and fundraising for the combined entity, according to two of the people.

Alibaba's units and Meituan, backed by social media and gaming giant Tencent Holdings, are fighting for supremacy in China's buoyant online-to-offline (O2O) market where apps link smartphone users with bricks-and-mortar businesses to provide local food delivery and other offerings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Alibaba and Meituan are the two main companies that can offer comprehensive O2O services," said Mo Jia, a Shanghai-based research analyst with technology consultancy Canalys. "Alibaba's three units are complementary to each other and it has strategic logic to merge them into one platform to compete with Meituan."

One of the people said the fundraising was expected to launch later this year. The person said the new unit would also include Alibaba's Hema Fresh, a chain of cashless supermarkets offering fresh produce and food delivery.

Alibaba, which also handles media queries for Koubei and Hema, declined to comment. A spokesman for Ele.me denied the merger and fundraising plan. All the people declined to be named as the information is confidential.

The value of O2O transactions in China jumped 72 per cent last year to US146 billion, according to Chinese research firm Analysys.

According to a June report by Chinese research firm iiMedia Research, Ele.me and Baidu Waimai, which Ele.me acquired a year ago, held a combined 55 per cent of China's food delivery market in the first quarter compared with Meituan's 41 percent.

China's biggest ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing also entered the fray in April launching its own food delivery service.

Meituan Dianping is expected to raise more than US$4 billion when it floats in Hong Kong in the coming months. Last year the company was valued at US$30 billion in a fundraising round. In April, Alibaba bought the shares it did not already own in Ele.me in an all-cash deal that valued the startup at US$9.5 billion. The e-commerce giant and its financial affiliate Ant Financial Services Group previously owned a 43 stake in the business, whose name roughly translates to "Hungry?".

Koubei, founded in 2015 as a 50-50 joint venture of Alibaba and Ant Financial, had a valuation of US$8 billion at the end of 2017, according to a list of unicorns published by a unit under China's Ministry of Science & Technology in March. Silver Lake, CDH Investments, Yunfeng Capital and Primavera Capital joined as investors in a January 2017 funding round.

Ant Financial declined to comment.

There are no publicly available numbers for Hema, which was founded two years ago as part of Alibaba's retail push and now operates more than 60 supermarkets in 13 cities in China, according to its website.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BP_SG_070818_3.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Government & Economy

Nine-year cap on independent directors to kick in from 2022

BP_SGbanks_070818_4.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown

Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Turkish delight off the table but this shouldn't ruffle Sats' feathers

Most Read

1 ‘Too little too late’: bankruptcy booms among older Americans
2 The Tre Ver sells over 140 of 200 units in first 3 hours of launch
3 Stocks to watch: OCBC, Keppel, Raffles Medical, Manulife US Reit, Sasseur Reit
4 SGD bond issues jump 147% in July, but YTD figure still weak
5 Singapore banks brace for chill from mortgage slowdown
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_070818_59.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices up 1% in July to new high; sales drop: SRX

BP_Youtrip_070818_63.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Startups

EZ-Link, You Technologies, Mastercard launch multi-currency mobile wallet with no fees

Artist's impression of IC3 East DC
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit to build new Australia data centre at a cost of up to A$36m

20180807-1-UOB unites Singapore's largest property ecosystem under one roof.jpg
Aug 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

UOB rolls out fully digital home-loan solution

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening