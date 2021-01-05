You are here

Home > Consumer

Alibaba to shut down Xiami music app next month

Tue, Jan 05, 2021 - 3:50 PM

AK_xm_0501.jpg
Alibaba Group will close its music streaming platform Xiami Music next month, in a move that marks a step back from its ambitions to push into China's entertainment industry.
PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM APPS.APPLE.COM

[SHANGHAI] Alibaba Group will close its music streaming platform Xiami Music next month, in a move that marks a step back from its ambitions to push into China's entertainment industry.

"Due to operational adjustments, we will stop the service of Xiami Music," the online music arm of the Chinese e-commerce giant said on Tuesday on its Weibo account, adding that the closure will occur on Feb 5.

"It's hard to say goodbye after being with you for 12 years."

Alibaba acquired the music service in 2013, and invested millions of yuan to compete in China's online music market, which is dominated by Tencent Holdings.

Its efforts however have not paid off and the app currently only has 2 per cent of China's music streaming market, behind KuGou Music, QQ Music, KuWo and NetEase Cloud Music, according to Beijing-headquartered data intelligence company TalkingData.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Xiami's closure also comes after Chinese regulators announced that they had launched an antitrust investigation into Alibaba, which beyond its core e-commerce business also operates in sectors such as financial services, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

However, it does not mark the end to Alibaba's participation in the online streaming market. In September 2019, Alibaba invested US$700 million in one of Xiami's competitors, NetEase Cloud Music.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 5, 2021 03:57 PM
Life & Culture

Without tourism, life in a Tuscan village slides back in time

[CASTELLINA IN CHIANTI, Italy] For decades, the rolling hills of Chianti in Tuscany have been a holiday destination...

Jan 5, 2021 03:37 PM
Government & Economy

28 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including two in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were 28 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 58,749....

Jan 5, 2021 03:31 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares end at record high on robust chip outlook

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended at an all-time high on Tuesday as an upbeat outlook for the chip industry and...

Jan 5, 2021 03:20 PM
Life & Culture

How shoe tycoon Steve Madden got back on his feet

[NEW YORK] Steve Madden, founder and design chief of a multibillion-dollar eponymous shoe brand, knows something...

Jan 5, 2021 03:19 PM
Transport

A US$21b wager on who'll build the Apple car

[BERLIN] A red-hot trend in the car industry is for new entrants such as Fisker to hand over the complicated and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore's electricity demand fell 2 to 4% in 2020 due to Covid-19

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB raises TP for Boustead Projects, sees special dividend potential

Higher food costs stalk Britons as Brexit reality hits home

Stocks to watch: CDL, Grand Venture Technology, Kori

First Reit's problematic rent structure with master lessee brought to fore

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for