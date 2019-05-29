You are here

Home > Consumer

Australia sues Sony for refusing refunds on faulty PlayStation games

Wed, May 29, 2019 - 1:20 PM

BP_Sony _290519_36.jpg
Global video game company Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe Ltd broke Australian consumer law by telling customers they could not get a refund for faulty PlayStation games, Australia's consumer watchdog said in a lawsuit.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Global video game company Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe Ltd broke Australian consumer law by telling customers they could not get a refund for faulty PlayStation games, Australia's consumer watchdog said in a lawsuit.

Sony Europe, a unit of Japan's Sony Corp, violated Australian consumer law by telling customers it did not have to give them refunds for faulty games that had been downloaded, or more than 14 days since purchase, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in a Court filing made public on Wednesday.

The technology giant also told customers it could not provide refunds unless the game developer, a separate entity, confirmed the product was irreparably faulty, the regulator said.

When Sony did agree to a refund, it told customers it could do so only with store credits rather than cash, it added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Sony Europe gave false and misleading information to their customers about their rights in relation to games sold via its PlayStation store," ACCC chair Rod Sims said in a statement.

"Consumer guarantees do not expire after a digital product has been downloaded as we allege Sony Europe told consumers, and refunds must be given in the form of original payment unless a consumer chooses to receive it in store credit."

A Sony representative in Australia was not immediately available for comment and Sony did not immediately respond to a Reuters inquiry lodged in a form on its website.

The ACCC did not specify what damages it was seeking with the lawsuit, but said the PlayStation vendor put "practical impediments in the way of Australian users seeking to obtain refunds" by referring their complaints to game developers.

In one case cited in the Court filing, in October 2017 a Sony customer support person told an Australian who had asked for a refund for the game Aven Colony, that "we can't actually issue that refund".

"Not that we don't want to. We can't. Only the game developer can give us permission to refund it once the game has been downloaded," the person said, according to the filing.

In another case the same month, a Sony support person allegedly told a customer who wanted to return the game Hitman, that there was "actually no way for us to refund it".

"It's not actually a game. It's a licence for a game, and we buy that from the publisher," the person was quoted as saying.

REUTERS

Consumer

Chinese firm overstates cash by 29.9b yuan using false documents

Pokemon Co developing sleep-based gaming app, plans 2020 launch

Valuetronics FY19 profit down 2.6%, recommends dividends of 20 HK cents per share

Landmark US opioid trial begins in Oklahoma

M1: One base plan to replace all mobile plans

The Hour Glass FY2019 profit up 41% at S$70.4m

Editor's Choice

BT_20190529_JLFINTECH_3794214.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Fintechs rethink IPO rush amid weak debuts, healthy funding options

BT_20190529_YOMETRO2934FX_3794580.jpg
May 29, 2019
Companies & Markets

Metro's new CEO outlines growth plans

BT_20190529_KRTHONG29_3794538.jpg
May 29, 2019
Real Estate

Allied Tech executive director in S$129m fast property flip

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Singapore is 8th most powerful country in Asia-Pacific; China closes in on US for top spot: think-tank
3 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
4 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
5 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords

Must Read

lwx_sg_290519_25.jpg
May 29, 2019
Banking & Finance

4 in 5 Singapore firms fell prey to financial crimes over past year: Refinitiv poll

lwx_office worker_290519_39.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

More employees saw pay rise last year as growth in real wages picks up: MOM

lwx_office workers_290519_56.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Flexible work arrangements should be offered at the outset for greater diversity: Hays

BP_PRINT4_290519_7.jpg
May 29, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore added to US watch list for currency manipulation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening