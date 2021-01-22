Bond movie 'No Time To Die' delayed again by pandemic

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[LOS ANGELES] Much-delayed James Bond movie "No Time To Die" was postponed again due to the pandemic Thursday, with studio MGM confirming 007's next mission will not take place until October.
The release of the 25th installment of the fictional British spy saga has already been pushed...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes