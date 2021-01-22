You are here

Bond movie 'No Time To Die' delayed again by pandemic

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 1:49 PM

Much-delayed James Bond movie "No Time To Die" was postponed again due to the pandemic Thursday, with studio MGM confirming 007's next mission will not take place until October.
[LOS ANGELES] Much-delayed James Bond movie "No Time To Die" was postponed again due to the pandemic Thursday, with studio MGM confirming 007's next mission will not take place until October.

The release of the 25th installment of the fictional British spy saga has already been pushed...

