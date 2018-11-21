You are here

Home > Consumer

China's Pinduoduo gives silent class in short defence

Wed, Nov 21, 2018 - 2:03 PM

[HONG KONG] Pinduoduo is schooling in the art of silent short defence. In its Tuesday quarterly earnings call, executives of the US$26 billion New York-listed Chinese e-commerce company said it had complied with the relevant local US rules, barely addressing accusations of book-fiddling levelled by Blue Orca Capital. Pinduoduo's stock is up one third since the attack one week ago. High profile investors help reinforce a quiet resistance.

The allegations by the activist research outfit focused on the mismatch between the revenue and net loss Pinduoduo subsidiaries reported to the Chinese State Administration of Industry and Commerce, and the far lower number it gave to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. In the past short-sellers following similar discrepancies found genuine accounting fraud, resulting in a swathe of de-listings by New York-listed Chinese companies.

But short attacks are conducted in markets, not courts. The evidence can matter less than the savvy of the attacker, who must convince investors to read the report, then dump shares. Target selection is equally important; ideally a well-known company with a lot of trading volume and a toppy valuation.

This attacker's track record isn't bad. Blue Orca's May report, criticising Hong Kong-listed luggage maker Samsonite, knocked that company's shares down 23 per cent in two brutal trading days and forced the resignation of chief executive officer Ramesh Tainwala for inflating his CV. A move on Chinese data-centre operator GDS Holdings in July was similarly successful.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Pinduoduo looked vulnerable to scrutiny. It's a loss-making company with an unusual business model, a high valuation and a questionable governance structure. But unlike Samsonite and GDS, it is backed by some of China's biggest strategic investors, including US$342 billion tech giant Tencent and Sequoia Capital. They would be embarrassed if Blue Orca were proven right. On Nov 14, the day the report was published, share prices rose 11 per cent and trading volume hit the highest level since its first trading day.

Thus the assault has backfired so far. The Chinese company's shares are now worth US$23 each, three times more than Blue Orca says they are worth. So long as prices rise, Pinduoduo has no reason to keep the negative story alive by talking about it. Silence can be deadly.

CONTEXT NEWS

Chinese e-commerce company Pinduoduo (PDD) announced on Nov 20 that revenue increased to US$491 million in the three months to end September, up 697 per cent from the same period in the prior year. The New York-listed outfit's net loss also rose 396 per cent to US$160 million, which was less than analysts expected.

Blue Orca Capital on Nov 14 alleged Pinduoduo overstated revenue and under-reported its net loss to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), based on a comparison of corporate filings to Chinese and US regulators. The short-seller research firm also asserted that PDD had understated its employee expenses by hiring via a related third-party company, and that it had exaggerated so-called "Gross Merchandise Value".

During the earnings conference call Tian Xu, vice-president of finance, said "we have always held ourselves to the highest standards and that the numbers in our consolidated financial statements are in compliance with the rules and regulations of the SEC".

Shares in Pinduoduo have risen 35 per cent since the Blue Orca report was published.

REUTERS

Consumer

MAS unveils Year of the Boar Chinese almanac coins

Healthcare firms Walgreens and Humana may regret a half-deal

Abstain from romaine: US, Canada warn on E.coli in lettuce

Cartier reopens its ION flagship boutique

New plan launched to help food businesses go digital

Fishing nations rue the one that got away - saving the bigeye tuna

Editor's Choice

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

Clifford Lee.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

More foreign issuers target Singapore-dollar market amid volatility

Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

First Reit falls as concerns swirl over sponsor

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 DBS makes new appointments to boost transaction banking
4 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
5 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m

Must Read

BT_20181121_ANGNOBLE21D5D0_3623177.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Noble probe launched - three years after alarms first raised

AK_NobleGroup_2111.jpg
Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble to stick with restructuring deadline despite launch of police probe

Nov 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore choice spots in Asia for finance: Colliers report

Nov 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore's Sea reports wider loss on e-commerce investment

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening