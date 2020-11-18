You are here

Home > Consumer

Crown asked to delay gaming operations at New Sydney casino

Wed, Nov 18, 2020 - 2:05 PM

nz_crown_181182.jpg
Next month's opening of Crown Resorts' US$1.5 billion Sydney casino has been thrown into turmoil after authorities urged the company to postpone gaming operations while a money-laundering inquiry continues.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Next month's opening of Crown Resorts' US$1.5 billion Sydney casino has been thrown into turmoil after authorities urged the company to postpone gaming operations while a money-laundering inquiry continues.

The New South Wales Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority said there were ongoing concerns about Crown's suitability to run the casino and that evidence heard by the probe was "extremely concerning". The months-long inquiry has exposed broad dysfunction and governance failings and the Australian firm has scrambled to renew the board and tighten anti-money laundering controls to win back trust. At stake is Crown's licence to operate the Sydney gaming resort, and Patricia Bergin, the retired judge heading the inquiry, is due to issue her report in February.

The authority said Wednesday that any gaming activity at the casino before Ms Bergin revealed her findings would "pose unacceptable risks on the community against the public interest". Crown shares went into a trading halt Wednesday before the announcement. The stock has fallen 20 per cent this year.

The casino and hotel, whose landmark waterfront tower soars high above Sydney's harbour, aims to draw wealthy gamblers from China and other Asian nations to its members-only tables. That strategy suffered a blow in 2016, when Chinese authorities rounded up Crown staff on the mainland and a court later convicted 19 current and former employees of illegally promoting gambling.

In mid-2019, a string of media reports alleged that criminal gangs laundered cash at Crown's casinos, and that the company used Asian junket operators with links to drug traffickers. Those reports triggered the inquiry in Sydney that has laid bare Crown's shortcomings.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Philip Crawford, who chairs the gaming authority, said it couldn't consider a range of matters such as minimum bet limits and VIP membership policy while the inquiry is ongoing.

"We are hopeful that Crown Resorts will agree to our request to postpone opening of all gaming activities," he said, adding it was disappointing the company had not taken it upon itself to delay the opening. The authority is prepared to work with Crown to explore options that may enable the opening of non-gaming areas including accommodation, restaurants, bars and entertainment areas next month.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

China's irritated trade partners push back on coronavirus food tests

Financial comparison site GET.com takes a holiday

World's highest lift zips tourists up China's 'Avatar' cliff

Credit Bureau Asia eyes mainboard listing on SGX

US travel spending will plunge in 2020, not fully recover until 2024: travel group

Walmart reports strong US sales as it retreats from some overseas markets

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 18, 2020 02:17 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close lower as virus cases soar

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Wednesday after the Japanese capital logged a record daily number of...

Nov 18, 2020 02:09 PM
Stocks

Australia: Financials push shares to near nine-month high; NZ snaps 11-day rally

[BENGALURU] Australian shares hit a near nine-month high on Wednesday, bolstered by the financial sector after the...

Nov 18, 2020 02:03 PM
Energy & Commodities

Petronas seeking deal ideas for US$23b stock portfolio

[KUALA LUMPUR] Petroliam Nasional has asked a number of banks to submit proposals for what it ought to do with...

Nov 18, 2020 01:25 PM
Government & Economy

China's irritated trade partners push back on coronavirus food tests

[BEIJING] Major food-producing countries are growing increasingly frustrated with China's scrutiny of imported...

Nov 18, 2020 01:20 PM
Government & Economy

New centre in Jiangsu to help Singapore biomed startups tap Chinese market

[SINGAPORE] A new centre has been launched in the China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP), providing more...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Brokers' take: Jefferies downgrades DBS to 'hold' on proposed India deal

Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims

Stocks to watch: ST Engg, DBS, CRCT, Singapore Airlines, SATS, Singtel

CRCT prices preferential offering at S$1.17, upsizes placement

US Senate blocks Trump's controversial Federal Reserve candidate

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for