You are here

Home > Consumer

Japan police hunt stolen diamond worth 200m yen

Fri, Oct 25, 2019 - 12:15 PM

[TOKYO] Japanese police were on the hunt on Friday for a stolen diamond worth more than US$1.8 million after the pricey piece was discovered missing from a jewellery trade show outside Tokyo.

"The diamond stolen on Thursday was valued at 200 million yen. We believe it was stolen from a display case," a police spokesman told AFP.

The 50-carat loose diamond was on display at a three-day show in Yokohama city where companies from Japan, Russia, China and elsewhere are showcasing their sparkly wares.

According to public broadcaster NHK, the theft was noticed by an employee who noticed the item was missing and realised that the display case was unlocked.

The item, belonging to a Japanese firm, appeared to be the only piece taken from the show, which was not halted over the theft and wraps up on Friday.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

SoftBank to seek US national security review of WeWork deal

OUE Lippo Healthcare buys majority stake in Wuxi Bohai Hospital

Jumbo opens fourth Ng Ah Sio Bak Kut Teh outlet in Taiwan

Lotte Duty Free to take over Changi Airport's liquor, tobacco business from DFS

Huawei to launch 5G Mate X smartphone in China, finally

Deutsche Telekom tries for the big leagues with Euro 2024 rights

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly