A pearl and diamond pendant owned by Marie Antoinette before she was beheaded during the French revolution sold for US$36 million at an auction on Wednesday, shattering its estimated sale price of up to US$2 million.

[GENEVA] A pearl and diamond pendant owned by Marie Antoinette before she was beheaded during the French revolution sold for US$36 million at an auction on Wednesday, shattering its estimated sale price of up to US$2 million.

Overall, the 10-piece collection owned by the ill-fated queen and unseen in public for two centuries exponentially beat expectations at the Geneva auction offered by Sotheby's.

AFP