More UK retailers fight to survive after one of worst years

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
[LONDON] The number of British retailers fighting for survival has jumped by about a quarter this year.
Almost 40,000 companies - selling both online and in stores - are currently in "significant financial distress," according to a survey by insolvency firm Begbies Traynor Group. The...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes