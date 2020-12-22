You are here

More UK retailers fight to survive after one of worst years

Tue, Dec 22, 2020 - 10:45 AM

The number of British retailers fighting for survival has jumped by about a quarter this year.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[LONDON] The number of British retailers fighting for survival has jumped by about a quarter this year.

Almost 40,000 companies - selling both online and in stores - are currently in "significant financial distress," according to a survey by insolvency firm Begbies Traynor Group. The...

