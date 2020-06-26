Naiise's chief marketing, buying officer steps down

AMANDA Eng is no longer the chief marketing and buying officer of multi-label lifestyle and design retailer Naiise, The Business Times (BT) has learnt.

Ms Eng is the wife of Naiise founder Dennis Tay, who continues to run the company.

BT has reached out to Naiise for comment.

Ms Eng's LinkedIn profile shows that she is now part of the regional marketing team at e-commerce platform Shopee, as at May this year.

Separately, in January, BT reported that years of repeated late payments led to several brands removing some or all of their products from Naiise's shelves in Singapore and Malaysia.