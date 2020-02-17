You are here

Home > Consumer

New York drops fight against T-Mobile-Sprint merger

Mon, Feb 17, 2020 - 6:16 AM

WH_T-Mobile _100341.jpg
New York on Sunday dropped its fight against the US$40 billion merger of US wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp, saying the state would not appeal a judge's approval of the deal.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] New York on Sunday dropped its fight against the US$40 billion merger of US wireless carriers T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp, saying the state would not appeal a judge's approval of the deal.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said her office would end the court challenge to the 2018 merger agreement between the third- and fourth-largest US wireless carriers.

Instead, she said her office hopes "to work with all the parties to ensure that consumers get the best pricing and service possible, that networks are built out throughout our state, and that good-paying jobs are created here in New York."

A US federal judge gave the companies the green light on Tuesday to complete the deal. New York, California and other states had challenged it on antitrust grounds, saying it would drive up prices for consumers.

The office of California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said it was reviewing the court ruling and its options.

SEE ALSO

SoftBank stock surges 14% after Sprint sale wins approval

"We are mindful that the California Public Utility Commission also has this matter under consideration," it said on Sunday.

The 11 other states in the group and the District of Columbia did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

In her statement, New York's James said the "process has yielded commitments from T-Mobile to create jobs in Rochester and engage in robust national diversity initiatives that will connect our communities with good jobs and technology."

Other states have also stopped pursing their fight by focusing on jobs they were promised.

In October, Colorado became the second state, after Mississippi, to drop its legal challenge after striking an agreement with T-Mobile and Dish Network Corp, which will buy the assets divested from the merger.

Dish pledged to bring 2,000 jobs to Colorado, and T-Mobile agreed to deploy the next generation of wireless 5G across much of the state.

No further details were immediately available of any such specific agreement with New York.

The all-stock deal was originally valued at US$26 billion. Now that those T-Mobile shares have moved, the deal is worth US$40 billion.

REUTERS

Consumer

UK's Intertek temporarily shuts Hong Kong garment office over coronavirus case

MGM Resorts' departing CEO will get S$32m exit package

Saks, Gucci, Louis Vuitton sued over alleged no-hire pacts

Sony is struggling with PlayStation 5 price due to costly parts

ThaiBev's Q1 profit improves 14%

Drugmaker AstraZeneca warns of impact from coronavirus

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 17, 2020 06:52 AM
Transport

Clock's ticking for Nissan boss Uchida to show he has a plan: sources

[TOKYO] Nissan's new CEO Makoto Uchida doesn't have time to work his way into the job. He is effectively on...

Feb 17, 2020 06:45 AM
Government & Economy

Man dies as Storm Dennis slams UK, power cuts hit France

[LONDON] A man died after falling into a river on Sunday as Storm Dennis swept across Britain with the army drafted...

Feb 17, 2020 06:43 AM
Government & Economy

40 US nationals infected with coronavirus on Japan ship as others fly home

[YOKOHAMA] Forty Americans are among hundreds with the new coronavirus on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan, a US...

Feb 17, 2020 06:37 AM
Government & Economy

EU in 'frank' talks with Balkan nations seeking membership

[BRUSSELS] European Council president Charles Michel on Sunday met with leaders of the six Western Balkan nations...

Feb 17, 2020 06:31 AM
Government & Economy

German far-right group planned Christchurch-style mosque attacks: reports

[BERLIN] Members of a far-right group arrested in Germany as part of a massive counter-terrorism investigation were...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly