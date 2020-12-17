You are here

Home > Consumer

Nintendo and Sony shares hit records as peak holiday season approaches

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 3:22 PM

AK_ntd_1712.jpg
Nintendo had its biggest gain in more than a year in Tokyo on Thursday, as investors eyed demand for game consoles with the peak holiday season approaching.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Nintendo had its biggest gain in more than a year in Tokyo on Thursday, as investors eyed demand for game consoles with the peak holiday season approaching.

Shares in the Kyoto-based gamemaker rose 6.6 per cent, reaching the highest level since December 2007, amid demand for its Switch console and a broader buying of Japanese gaming stocks.

Sony, which recently released its PlayStation 5 console, also reached a record, surpassing the 10,000 yen per share mark for the first time since 2001.

"Investors have their attention toward game makers amid the recent coronavirus spread and the upcoming Christmas season," said Ryuta Otsuka, a strategist at Toyo Securities Co.

Videogame makers have gained almost across the board from the surge in stay-at-home stocks this year, with gaming a chief beneficiary of changing customer habits due to the coronavirus pandemic. Software makers Capcom and Koei Tecmo Holdings both hit new highs in Tokyo Thursday.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Combined hardware and software sales in the home console market in Japan rose 5.5 per cent in November compared with the same month in 2019, SMBC Nikko analyst Eiji Maeda wrote in a note on Monday. Coronavirus cases in Japan began to increase during that month, when the PlayStation 5 and Microsoft's latest Xbox console were also both released. Tokyo was set to report a record 800 coronavirus cases on Thursday, local broadcaster NHK said.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 17, 2020 03:31 PM
Real Estate

Morgan Stanley, Nomura say it's time to bet on Dubai tourism

[DUBAI] Morgan Stanley and Nomura Holdings say it's time to bet on a rebound in Dubai's tourism industry as 200,000...

Dec 17, 2020 03:31 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares end lower as pandemic woes outweigh US stimulus optimism

[SEOUL] South Korean shares inched down on Thursday as the country continued to report near-record daily Covid-19...

Dec 17, 2020 03:03 PM
Government & Economy

US warns Pacific islands about Chinese bid for undersea cable project: sources

[SYDNEY] The United States has warned Pacific island nations about security threats posed by a Chinese company's cut...

Dec 17, 2020 02:54 PM
Technology

Alibaba facial recognition tech specifically picks out Uighur minority: report

[SHANGHAI] Technology giant Alibaba Group Holding has facial recognition technology which can specifically pick out...

Dec 17, 2020 02:45 PM
Government & Economy

Tokyo says Covid-19 strain on hospitals is severe, raises alert to highest

[TOKYO] The Japanese capital of Tokyo said on Thursday the strain on its medical system from the Covid-19 pandemic...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Shareholder of EH-Reit's manager files appeal to finance minister against removal

MAS to further extend US$60b swap facility with US Federal Reserve

Hot stock: Tianjin Zhong Xin jumps 11.7%, gets SGX query

Al-Futtaim sells Royal Sporting House to Gulf Marketing Group

Stocks to watch: Keppel, DBS, Food Empire, Jumbo, BH Global, Keong Hong

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for