You are here

Home > Consumer

Pernod sees annual profit growth at top end of its guidance

Thu, Apr 18, 2019 - 2:25 PM

BP_Pernod Ricard_180419_67.jpg
French spirits maker Pernod Ricard, which is being targeted by activist investor Elliott, said it was now expecting annual profit growth at the top end of its expectations, despite a slowdown in sales growth in the third quarter.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] French spirits maker Pernod Ricard, which is being targeted by activist investor Elliott, said it was now expecting annual profit growth at the top end of its expectations, despite a slowdown in sales growth in the third quarter.

Pernod, which owns Mumm champagne, Absolut vodka and Martell cognac, said that for its 2019 financial year it was now targeting an organic rise of around 8 per cent in profit from recurring operations, at the top of its guidance of 6-8 per cent growth given back in February.

Pernod also reported sales on Thursday of 2.003 billion euros (S$3.06 billion) in the three months to March 31, a 2.5 per cent rise on a like-for-like basis, yet marking a slowdown from 5.6 per cent growth in the second quarter.

This was slightly below the average of analysts' estimates for 2.8 per cent growth.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Pernod, which had benefited from advance cognac shipments ahead of the Chinese New Year, had flagged in February that sales growth would moderate in the second half of the year.

The slowdown reflected inventory management of Martell cognac in China and de-stocking in the United States.

Pernod, the world's second-largest spirits group behind Diageo, is under pressure from US hedge fund Elliott Management to improve profit margins and corporate governance.

"For full year 2019, in an environment that remains uncertain, we aim to continue dynamic and diversified growth across our regions and brands," said Pernod CEO Alexandre Ricard.

In February, Pernod vowed to lift its margins and shareholder returns under a three-year strategic plan that Elliott described as a first small step.

Elliott has blamed Pernod's underperformance in part on what it views as poor governance, having highlighted that Pernod's 15-member board needs more diversity and independence, since many directors are linked to the Ricard family.

Pernod Ricard has said its goal for the 2019-2021 period was to lift operating profit margins by 50-60 basis points per year, provided it could deliver annual organic sales growth of 4-7 per cent.

Having achieved organic sales growth of 6.3 per cent in the first nine-months of the current financial year, Pernod Ricard said on Thursday that it was eyeing a 50 basis points improvement in its operating profit margin for the full year.

Reuters

Consumer

Nestle keeps upbeat tone as Q1 growth accelerates

GIC-backed Luckin Coffee raises US$150m from BlackRock, others

AT&T steps up search for new Warner Bros studio chief

Amazon to close domestic marketplace business in China

BreadTalk sets up S$500m multicurrency medium term note programme

Carl's Jr to be first US fast food chain to sell CBD-laced burger

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

BT_20190418_ANGSGX18_3757092.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

China large enough to lift both SGX and HKEx

BP_Wee Cho Yaw_180419_7.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Wee Cho Yaw tightens grip on property assets with UOL's Marina Centre deal

Most Read

1 Cash-flush buyers taking billions off Singapore bourse via privatisations
2 Kingsford Huray gets no-sale licence for Normanton Park project
3 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
4 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge
5 CWT parent defaults on loan

Must Read

Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

CWT to redeem S$100m 3.9% notes: sources

Apr 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: OCBC Investment Research downgrades Mapletree Logistics Trust to 'hold'

Apr 18, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Reit, Keppel Corp, Soilbuild Reit, Cache Logistics Trust, PEC

BP_SGbanks_180419_6.jpg
Apr 18, 2019
Banking & Finance

Digitalisation push puts Singapore banks in hiring mode

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening