Restaurant bookings surge, but capacity slashed

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
SOME popular restaurants were on Tuesday overwhelmed by more requests to reserve tables than their reduced seating could accommodate, ahead of the resumption of dining in on Friday and Father's Day this weekend.
Most of the reservations are for this weekend, according to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes