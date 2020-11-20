You are here

Singapore Manual & Mercantile Workers' Union assisting Robinsons staff in liquidation process

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 2:57 PM
THE Singapore Manual & Mercantile Workers' Union (SMMWU) is representing the interests of workers affected by the closure of Robinsons in Singapore, the union's secretary-general David Yeo said on Friday.

In a statement issued by SMMWU, he said that the union's key priority is to stand by its workers, protect their interests and ensure they are treated fairly and with dignity.

"As such, SMMWU has been engaging Robinsons' management and liquidators to provide necessary assistance to the affected workers, including those who have been retrenched," Mr Yeo said.

SMMWU met with former and current Robinsons employees this week to clarify queries on the liquidation process and provide advice on filing outstanding claims. The union will attend the liquidators' meeting with creditors next Thursday to represent workers' interests.

In addition, it is partnering the Employment and Employability Institute to provide retrenched workers with training and job-matching support to secure new employment.

The Business Times previously reported that the appointed liquidator KordaMentha confirmed that all employees have received their October salaries, while former staff have been asked to file their outstanding contractual and statutory claims with the liquidator.

Payments to employees will be capped at S$13,000 per person as provided for under the Insolvency, Restructuring and Dissolution Act. Claims in excess of this amount will be separately assessed by the liquidator together with filings from other creditors.

